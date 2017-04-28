Grand Rapids Ellington Academy of Art and Technology closing at the end of the school year

File photo of Grand Rapids Ellington Academy school

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Grand Rapids charter school founded by gospel musician Marvin Sapp will be closing at the end of the school year.

Grand Rapids Ellington Academy of Arts and Technology was authorized by Lake Superior State University. Ellington Academy says that after months of planning both schools chose not seek reauthorization.

The contract expires on June 30.

Lake Superior State looks at four performance areas when deciding whether to renew a school. Chris Oshelski, Director of Charter Schools at Lake Superior State says the organization considers academics, finances, government and compliance. Oshelski says academics and finances weighed the most heavily in the decision not to re-authorize GREAAT's charter.

Ellington Academy says dropping enrollment created a financial disadvantage for the school. GREAAT Board President Samantha Howell says, "We believe fully that our student- artists only have one chance at an education and that they have earned the privilege to attend another school. This decision is being made with the best interests of students in mind."

A meeting is planned for Wednesday, May 3, to help families learn about other school options for their children for next year.

In a statement released to WZZM 13, Bishop Sapp says, "I am devastated by this news. Although I was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the school, I was 100% committed to the school’s success."

He says the academy is a manifestation of his commitment to education and providing opportunities for young people. He adds, "Most importantly, it was a dream birthed with my late wife and, therefore, a significant part of her legacy.

