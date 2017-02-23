Grand Rapids Montessori is latest GRPS school to 'go greener'

Sustainable world concept, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Some local elementary students are thinking green in their lunchroom. And, it is not broccoli or lettuce on their minds.

These students believe no one's ever too young to help protect the Earth.

"We are starting here with our kindergartners," said, Kristen Trovillion, the sustainability coordinator for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

She's referring to Grand Rapids Montessori becoming the sixth school in the district to begin composting along with its recycling efforts.

"We started phasing them in over the past two years with the goal of going across the entire district and getting all of our schools composting," said Trovillion. "Their trays are made out of compostable fibers that can go in the compost along with the food scraps. Their used napkins can go in the compost. Their plastic milk jugs and juice containers can be recycled.

"Really, the only that is going to be going in the trash is their plastic spoon or fork. And we will be looking at ways to make those compostable in the near future as well."

At GR Montessori, the students wrote letters petitioning the district to allow them to join the "Green Cafeteria" initiative. For them, it's a perfect way to make a real difference in the world.

"Everyone in our class wrote letters so there were quite a lot of letters," said sixth grader, Maisie Hartness. "We didn't like the Styrofoam plates. They were really hurting the Earth so we wanted to get compostable plates to help the environment."

She is among a group of children who are designated monitors. During and after lunch, they work to teach proper sorting and disposal habits and to encourage their peers to think differently about what's considered trash.

"Well, I use to look at it as all garbage. We would usually throw it all in the trash but now we have a whole system," said Lillian Kasperski, a 5th grader at the school. "I kind of realized, the first time we learned about composting, what is recycling and what is trash. And, now I just look at it a whole new way and have started to treat the Earth better."

Sixth grader, Jubilee Gardner says she is proud of their latest accomplishment.

"We have been working for a really long time to get compostable plates since 4th grade and before that," she says. "We were using, every day, more 400 Styrofoam plates. That was a lot and we didn't like it. Compostable plates are so much better for the Earth it makes us feel better."

According to Trovillion, most of the waste in the district is produced in the lunchrooms. And, most of it is food waste. She says close to 90-to 95-percent of what the students are served at school can be composted or recycled.

"We know most of our waste in our district is produced in our lunchrooms. And, we know most of that is food waste." She says they are targeting that number at each of the Green Cafeteria schools.

"We would like to see 90-percent of our food waste diverted from the landfill, for our schools that are composting. That is a big goal but it is one we can get to if we are careful about our sorting and make sure we don't contaminate our compost with things that can't be composted," Trovillion said. "We recycle as much as we can. So like our plastic milk jugs and our plastic wrapper and things like that will help us get to that 90-percent, but it does take quite a bit of effort."

That effort begins with developing new habits. Which makes the commitment to protect the planet, on behalf of GR Montessori students, so important.

"That is a really big help. When we have students involved it goes very, very well," said Trovillion.

She added that parents can help by reinforcing, at home, what students learn in school and by packing lunches in reusable containers.

GRPS started Green Cafeteria, in the fall of 2014, with City High. The current goal is to add about two to thee schools a year. Trovillion says, eventually, they'd like to increase the number of composting schools at a faster rate.

That's something GR Montessori students would be happy about as well.

"I think if we all pitched in a little more the world would be a lot greener place," said Gardner.

