'Day Without Immigrants' forces GRPS to declare a snow day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The "Day Without Immigrants" movement is having a big effect today on attendance in the Grand Rapids Public School District.

Officials said Thursday, Feb. 16, they saw a dip in attendance so severe that the day will likely not count as a school day -- instead it will count as a snow day.

In order to count, 75-percent of the student body must be in school.

Schools with the highest absences, mostly around 50-percent include Buchanan Elementary, Cesar E. Chavez Elementary, Westwood Middle, Harrison Park School, Burton Elementary and Middle, Union High, Innovation Central High and SWCC.

The district sent home a letter to parents Wednesday discouraging them from keeping their children home.

It reads:

Thank you for your commitment to your child’s education. We are proud to partner with you to provide your child with an important foundation for their future.

We are aware of a planned immigration protest for this Thursday that includes keeping students out of school. We believe that all people have the right to voice their opinion and make a stand for their beliefs. However, we also believe that it is important that children are in school, on time, every day, ready to learn. When a child misses school, for any reason, they miss a chance to learn and grow. We hope that we can count on you to send your child to school each and every day, including Thursday.

Our school, along with Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, is proud to support all students and ensure that everyone has access to a high quality education, regardless of race, ethnicity, socio-economic status, religion, gender, national origin, language, or immigration status. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Office of Equity and Inclusion at 819-2129 or email brownm@grps.org.

The district will not have the final numbers until midnight.

