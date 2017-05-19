GRPS, Florida A&M announces pipeline and major scholarships

(Photo: Stevens, April)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Florida A&M is awarding West Michigan students with major scholarships to announce a new pipeline between Grand Rapids Public School and the university.

Dr. William Hudson, vice president of student affairs at Florida A&M visited Ottawa Hills High School on Friday morning to speak with GRPS students. About 40 students attended the presentation to learn more about the university and the new pipeline between the two schools.

As part of the pipeline, Florida A&M will award nine $50,000 scholarships to Ottawa Hills students. During a visit with students last year, Dr. Hudson awarded two scholarships on the spot.

The partnership with Florida A&M comes as part of renewed commitment to Ottawa Hills students. Other plans for the school include: a major bond renovation, Early Middle College program with Grand Rapids Community College to help students gain free associate degrees; college and career preparations programs, including homeland security, cosmetology, technology, communications and engineering; and increased partnerships with other HBCUs.

