Grand Rapids Public Schools reports lower attendance for count day

Count Day 2016, enrollment increase.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - Grand Rapids Public Schools has preliminary numbers for one of the district's most important days of the year.

Wednesday was Count Day, for nearly 900 school districts and charter schools statewide. It's vitally important for students to be in school because it's one of two days during the school year in which student attendance helps determine how much state aid schools receive.

John Helmholdt a spokesperson for GRPS, told us the district was down 115 students from the fall audited count. The largest enrollment decreases were in predominately Hispanic -Latino schools.

He tells us the main factors in the decrease are affordable housing and immigration issues.

Fall count day determines 90 percent of state education funding, while the spring count day represents ten percent of state funding.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV