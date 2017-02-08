GRPS spokesperson calls Spring Count Day best in decades

WZZM 13's Catherine Behrendt, Janet Mason, and Aaron Ofseyer (left to right) read to students at East Leonard Elementary on March 2, 2015. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Good news could be on the horizon for Grand Rapids Public Schools. According to a Facebook post early Thursday, Feb. 9, GRPS Executive Director John Helmholdt said the district had its best Spring Count Day in two decades.

There is no word yet on the official numbers GRPS put up during this year's Spring Count Day, which was Wednesday, Feb. 8. But recent stories about GRPS shed light on the significance of the news.

Back in October, the district had its first enrollment increase in 20 years. That day, school leaders announced their enrollment was up by 160 students from the previous year.

The increase in students means an increase in funding.

