GRPS students explore the Grand River by 'Canoemobile'

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - More than 1,000 students are looking at Grand Rapids in a brand new way.

Grand Rapids Public School eighth graders got to view the city from the Grand River in a canoe Monday, May 8.

Wilderness Inquiry, in town through May 12, travels the country with 24-foot, handcrafted canoes with the goal to bring hands-on, water-based learning to urban students.

According to a press release, Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt became familiar with "Canoemobile" in 2016 at a conference and took steps to bring the program here to Grand Rapids.

In addition to canoeing, students will participate in educational activities, such as learning about the river, water-quality testing, hiking and identifying trees.

The experience aims to foster an appreciation of nature, boost performance and engagement in school and build participants' confidence, teamwork and relationships with others.

