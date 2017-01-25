GRPS to host 'Kindergarten, here I come' event

Kindergarten children playing. (Photo: Associated Press)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Public School leaders are trying to help parents learn what options are available in the district for incoming kindergarten students.

They're holding their "Kindergarten, Here I Come" event on Tuesday, Jan. 25. It's happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Pearl Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Every school offering kindergarten within GRPS will be represented. Parents will get to rub elbows with principals and teachers to see what their school is all about.

"They really have something different than they can see off the website when they're having those one-on-one conversations with the building leaders and the kindergarten teachers to try and decide which fit would be right for their child," said Matthew Beresford who leads the district's Early Childhood Department.

During the event, parents and their kids will have free access to the museum, including a bilingual vocabulary-building space show.

