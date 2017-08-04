GVSU engineering students display work for local companies

Students showing off their engineering projects at the Engineering Design Conference at the Kennedy Hall of Engingeering on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2017. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Valley State University's graduating class of engineers has put their special projects for West Michigan companies on display Thursday afternoon.

The 19th annual Engineering Design Conference took place Aug. 4 in the Kennedy Hall of Engineering and Keller Engineering Laboratories on GVSU's Pew Campus downtown Grand Rapids. It's where 20 projects completed by 116 engineering students were put on display.

The projects included a GPS radio collar for wildlife researchers, upgrades to Grand Haven's musical fountain and a new residential trash cart design. The conference is meant to celebrate the student's completion of the senior design project and Grand Valley's partnership with local businesses and industries.

Students were also honored at the Order of the Engineer Graduate Ceremony later in the day. The ceremony is where engineer graduates earn their degrees. Engineer students at Grand Valley earn their degrees later in the academic year because they are required to complete a year-long co-op experience with a company.

These students accomplishments are what the Dean of Padnos College of Engineering an Computing, Paul Plotkowski, said are outstanding examples of Grand Valley's effective engineering programs.

The university recently purchased the Ferris Coffee and Nut building on Winter Avenue to address the need for more educational engineering space. Grand Valley will remodel the building, turning it into the Design and Innovation Center, and plans to move into the facility in summer 2018.

