GVSU Police Chief leaving after 4 years on the job

Grand Valley State Police Cheif Renee Freeman (Photo: Provided)

ALLENDALE, MICH. - Grand Valley State University is beginning a search for a new police chief.

The university says current chief, Renee Freeman has resigned. Freeman gave the university a month's notice and remains on the job. She has been with the university for four years.

The chief previously worked at the Grand Haven Department of Public safety for nearly 27 years. She spent also spent 15 years as an adjunct instructor with Grand Valley State University Police Academy.

