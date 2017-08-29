Here are Michigan's top SAT scoring high schools

Female high school teacher in front of class, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

Quick, what do the top-scoring Michigan high schools on the SAT have in common?

They have a rigorous, college-preparatory curriculum. They're more likely to be part of the International Baccalaureate program. They're more likely to be an early college. And they have fewer needy students than the average school in the state.

[Search this database for SAT, M-STEP scores for your school.]

Here are the top-scoring public schools, with their average SAT score this year and the number of students tested.

1. International Academy, Bloomfield Township, 1329, 374

2. International Academy of Macomb, Clinton Township, 1287, 112

3. Washtenaw International High School, Ypsilanti, 1249, 94.

4. Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy, 1241, 39

5. City Middle/High School, Grand Rapids, 1230, 90

6. JC/LISD Academy, Lenawee County, 1228, 11

7. Rochester Adams High School, 1216, 372

8. Community High School, Ann Arbor, 1215, 125

9. Northville High School, 1212, 565

10. Skyline High School, Ann Arbor, 1205, 352

