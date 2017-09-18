Holland preschool sees expansion, new renovations

The Little Hawks Discovery Preschool is planning a renovation and expansion ribbon cutting on Monday, Sept. 18. (Photo: Courtesy of Little Hawks Discovery Preschool)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Little Hawks Discovery Preschool in Holland will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new education center on Monday, Sept. 18.

According to a news release from the school, the new Patricia Eldean Education Center adds two new classrooms, administration offices, sensory rooms, two state-of-the-art natural play spaces, a new family welcome area and gathering space. Little Hawks also renovated the existing preschool on the Outdoor Discovery Center's 150-acre nature preserve.

“We are excited about the expansion of Little Hawks Discovery Preschool," shares Travis Williams, Executive Director of Outdoor Discovery Center. "The two classrooms and addition of a natural outdoor play and learn area will allow us to increase enrollment numbers and continue our work in providing excellent educational programs for our community."

Since the start of Little Hawks in 2013, the preschool enrollment has more than doubled. For more information about Little Hawks Discovery Preschool, visit www.littlehawks.org or call 616-393-0949.

