How do Michigan students rank on the SAT?

Today the folks who administer the SAT released national results of the test, providing the first clear picture of how students across the U.S. performed on the new exam.

Across the nation, the mean score was a 1060, out of a possible score of 1600.

The new exam, which debuted in 2016, assesses students in two subjects: evidence-based reading and writing, and math. It is considered to be a more difficult exam because it's aligned to what students must know to be ready for college or careers.

The College Board, which administers the test, releases data based on graduation classes. So the scores below reflect how students who graduated as part of the Class of 2017 performed.

So how did Michigan students do? Michigan is one of just a handful of states where all students are expected to take the SAT as part of the state's high school exam. That makes comparisons with most other states difficult.

But here is how the state ranks among the 10 states with the highest test-taking participation rates.

1) Massachusetts

Number of test-takers: 56,024

Participation rate: 76%

Score: 1106

2) Rhode Island

Test-takers: 7,205

Participation rate: 71%

Score: 1063

3) New Jersey

Test-takers: 72,173

Participation rate: 70%

Score: 1056

4) New Hampshire

Test-takers: 14,758

Participation rate: 96%

Score: 1052

5) Connecticut

Test-takers: 43,252

Participation rate: 100%

Score: 1042

6) Florida

Test-takers: 147,058

Participation rate: 83%

Score: 1017

7) Maine

Test-takers: 13,826

Participation rate: 95%

Score: 1012

8) Idaho

Test-takers: 18,757

Participation rate: 93%

Score: 1006

9) Michigan:

Test-takers: 110,082

Participation rate: 100%

Score: 1004

10) Delaware

Test-takers: 10,060

Participation rate: 100%

Score: 995

