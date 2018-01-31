Hudsonville Public Schools make changes after religious complaints

A Bible open on a table, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock / OryGonian)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. (AP) - A public school district in western Michigan will hold a staff workshop regarding religious discussions in school after a civil rights group complained that some teachers' practices violated the U.S. Constitution.

Hudsonville Public Schools plans to hold a staff workshop in March about the Constitution's Establishment Clause and how public schools can't endorse or sponsor religious activities.

Assistant Superintendent Scott Smith says handouts are also being created to show how the clause applies to school employees and outline when actions are in violation.

The moves come after the Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists complained in November about teachers' faith-based activities, including a teacher at one who was engaging in faith discussions during school hours and collecting prayer requests in the classroom.

