Hundreds of Kent County teens attend Youth Summit at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Teenage years can be one of the most vulnerable times in a person's life. But, most experts agree positive influences can put kids on the path of success.

More than 1,300 teens are being exposed to that positivity during the annual Kent County Youth Summit.

"This is a new learning experience for them. It is a celebration for kids who are making good choices," said Nadia Kimble, with the Kent County Prevention Coalition and spokesperson for the event.

The "hold-your-judgment" platform is attracting 9th through 12th graders from urban, rural and suburban Kent County. The event is infused with important information combined with some dance music, a virtual glitter booth and selfie station.

"When they come in it is high energy. They hit the ground running it is a day of on-site learning," said Kimble. "Kids are going to be learning how to recode their lives. If they've made negative decisions or if there has been any negative behavior in their life, this is an opportunity to reset. We want kids to feel they have a community behind them, which is their peers."

Youth are exposed to a variety of risks and temptations during their formative years, including drugs. The Kent County Prevention Coalition's approach to prevention has received earned an "Advocate for Action" award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Kimble says, "we've tried to focus on their behaviors. We want them to become stakeholders in health and wellness in Kent County early."

One of the themes is "Live Above The Influence." She says teens need proper tools and support to empower them to make critical choices when they matter the most.

"It is important because kids will make better decisions when they feel their peers are doing it. It is the same with negative decisions," said Kimble.

The summit, in its sixth year, is completely booked. However, Kimble says they are working to stay connected between summits, largely on social media through the #SummitNation movement they've started.

