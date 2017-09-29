WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Is your Michigan school among nation's top to earn Blue Ribbon honors?

Lori Higgins, Detroit Free Press , WZZM 7:13 AM. EDT September 29, 2017

Thirteen Michigan schools are among 342 nationwide to be named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools - honored for high academic achievement or success in closing achievement gaps.

The Blue Ribbon honors, announced today by the U.S. Department of Education, is one of the biggest honors a public or private school can receive in the U.S.

►Related: How do Michigan students rank on the SAT?

"Academic accomplishments such as these serve as milestones to be celebrated on our way to make Michigan a top 10 education state in 10 years," State Superintendent Brian Whiston said in a news release today.

Michigan's Blue Ribbon schools are:

  • Brewster Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools
  • Countryside Elementary, Byron Center Public Schools
  • Dix Street Elementary School, Otsego Public Schools
  • Forest View Elementary School, Cadillac Area Public Schools
  • Gallimore Elementary School, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools
  • Hamlin Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools
  • Handley School, Saginaw Public Schools
  • Iris Becker Elementary School, Dearborn Public Schools
  • John Allen School, Ann Arbor Public Schools
  • Lewis Maire Elementary School, Grosse Pointe Public Schools
  • Lincoln School, St. Joseph Public Schools
  • Pinewood School, Jenison Public Schools
  • Rochester Adams High School, Rochester Community Schools

The schools will be honored in Washington, D.C. in November.

"National Blue Ribbon schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories