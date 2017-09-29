Is your Michigan school among nation's top to earn Blue Ribbon honors?

Group of school kids and teacher in classroom, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

Thirteen Michigan schools are among 342 nationwide to be named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools - honored for high academic achievement or success in closing achievement gaps.

The Blue Ribbon honors, announced today by the U.S. Department of Education, is one of the biggest honors a public or private school can receive in the U.S.

"Academic accomplishments such as these serve as milestones to be celebrated on our way to make Michigan a top 10 education state in 10 years," State Superintendent Brian Whiston said in a news release today.

Michigan's Blue Ribbon schools are:

Brewster Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools

Countryside Elementary, Byron Center Public Schools

Dix Street Elementary School, Otsego Public Schools

Forest View Elementary School, Cadillac Area Public Schools

Gallimore Elementary School, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

Hamlin Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools

Handley School, Saginaw Public Schools

Iris Becker Elementary School, Dearborn Public Schools

John Allen School, Ann Arbor Public Schools

Lewis Maire Elementary School, Grosse Pointe Public Schools

Lincoln School, St. Joseph Public Schools

Pinewood School, Jenison Public Schools

Rochester Adams High School, Rochester Community Schools

The schools will be honored in Washington, D.C. in November.

"National Blue Ribbon schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement.

