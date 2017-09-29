Is your Michigan school among nation's top to earn Blue Ribbon honors?

Thirteen Michigan schools are among 342 nationwide to be named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools - honored for high academic achievement or success in closing achievement gaps.
The Blue Ribbon honors, announced today by the U.S. Department of Education, is one of the biggest honors a public or private school can receive in the U.S.
"Academic accomplishments such as these serve as milestones to be celebrated on our way to make Michigan a top 10 education state in 10 years," State Superintendent Brian Whiston said in a news release today.
Michigan's Blue Ribbon schools are:
- Brewster Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools
- Countryside Elementary, Byron Center Public Schools
- Dix Street Elementary School, Otsego Public Schools
- Forest View Elementary School, Cadillac Area Public Schools
- Gallimore Elementary School, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools
- Hamlin Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools
- Handley School, Saginaw Public Schools
- Iris Becker Elementary School, Dearborn Public Schools
- John Allen School, Ann Arbor Public Schools
- Lewis Maire Elementary School, Grosse Pointe Public Schools
- Lincoln School, St. Joseph Public Schools
- Pinewood School, Jenison Public Schools
- Rochester Adams High School, Rochester Community Schools
The schools will be honored in Washington, D.C. in November.
"National Blue Ribbon schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a statement.
