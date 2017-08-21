Keep students safe with OK2SAY

OK2SAY (Photo: michigan.gov/ok2say)

LANSING, MICH. - With a new school year starting, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is reminding students, parents and teachers to continuing using OK2SAY.

The student safety program gives people a place to submit confidential tips on criminal activities or potential harm that could affect Michigan students and teachers.

Tips are submitted across 30 categories, and most are reporting bullying, suicide threats, other, self-harm and drugs.

“OK2SAY works because students across the state are stepping up and speaking out. It is as simple as that,” said Schuette. "OK2SAY helps ensure students have a safe and confidential tool at their fingertips.”

Since the program started in Sept. 2014, there have been nearly 9,000 tips submitted to OK2SAY, and there were almost 400 tips reported over the summer.

