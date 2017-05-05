Kellogg Foundation awards 'unprecedented' $51M to BCPS

W.K. Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron and Battle Creek Public Schools Superintendent Kim Carter in March. (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A $51 million grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced Friday will support quality education while attempting to bridge racial and economic divides in Battle Creek's largest school district.

Kellogg Foundation President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron said a "transformational change" is needed to bolster educational outcomes within Battle Creek Public Schools. The foundation said Friday is has committed $51 million over five years for new programming, implementation of a STEM academy, creation of a high school career pathways program and supporting early childhood education efforts.

"Every child in Battle Creek has tremendous potential and it’s incumbent on this community to make each child’s educational journey a success," Tabron said in a news release. "Together we can support all our children to the fullest so they can realize their dreams."

WKKF promised "immediate and long-term investments" in March to support BCPS teachers and strengthen some of the weakest points of the district. The partnership came after about three years of the foundation's BC Vision project, which commissioned a New York University study that found racial and economic disparities between BCPS and other area school districts.

Among its commitments made Friday are the implementation of an "innovative curriculum" for all grade levels, recruitment and retention incentives for teachers, a full-day kindergarten summer transition program, an extended pre-kindergarten school year, "enhanced" academic program supports and investments in athletics and the arts.

Also included are additional personnel for early literacy support and a "comprehensive behavior education plan" that pushes alternatives to out-of-school suspensions.

BCPS Superintendent Kim Carter said in a conference call Friday the curriculum changes could improve math and reading levels in the district. Carter said BCPS will continue to monitor benchmarks such as its kindergarten readiness — a focus within the BC Vision project — as well as graduation rates to determine progress.

The foundation's investment comes just days after it presented a $3.5 million grant to the Detroit Promise scholarship program. The program, which operates similarly to the Kalamazoo Promise, helps Detroit students attend two-year community colleges and four-year universities tuition free.

