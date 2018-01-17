Kelloggsville High library to open to public after school

Kelloggsville High School media center (Photo: Matt Gard)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kelloggsville High School and its neighbors are in sort of a unique middle ground between Kentwood and Wyoming.

For people without a personal vehicle, that can make it difficult to go to the library.

Fortunately, leaders from Kelloggsville Public Schools and the Kent District Library have a solution that will make a trip to pick up a book more convenient.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Kelloggsville High School will be hosting an open house during its "Rocket Family Night" to kick off a partnership that will give community members access to the high school's 6,5000 square foot media center during certain hours when classes are not in session.

District leaders came up with the idea and reached out to KDL and the Steelcase Foundation for help.

"We had this vision for creating this community library," said assistant superintendent Tammy Savage, who called the Steelcase Foundation a collaborative local partner.

"They wanted something like this to happen because it does meet the educational values of their foundation, so they awarded us a $250,000 grant and this is the result of it," said Savage as she gestured toward the school's media center, beaming with pride.

The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be a free meal and attendees will get a chance to sign up for access to the library.

"We're having everyone come out to see what a great opportunity we have with this partnership we have with KDL," said Kelloggsville High School Principal Kevin Simmons.

This isn't your typical high school library, either. It comes with all the bells and whistles of your typical KDL location.

"Everything that is available at any other KDL location is available here," said Lindsey Dorfman, the director of branch services and operations for KDL.

"We have public PCs where folks can log in and use the internet and Microsoft Office Suite and all kinds of resources. We have a full collection [of books] here, so from birth all the way up to adults. Our KDL-ville space is a play space which encourages early literacy learning for young kids. That's available here, and also our KDL lab. That's for older kids and it allows them to experiment with STEM activities. All of that's available here."

The new branch will also have some added benefits for Kelloggsvillle students. Simmons says KDL has an impressive reach when it comes to getting books that students will be excited about reading. Students will also be able to order books that may not be readily available at Kelloggsville, and they'll receive additional access to resources they may need for school work.

"Our teachers are excited because they know now we have extended ourselves even further to where those resources, that may have been a little more stressful trying to get to, now become a little easier," Simmons said.

"This partnership is going to be a great opportunity."

Below is a list of the branch's community hours:

Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays - 3 to 8 p.m.

First and third Saturdays of the month - 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV