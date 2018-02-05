Kenowa Hills Schools expand STEM to elementary students

A Kenowa Hills Middle School student works on a STEM project. (Photo: Meredith TerHaar/WZZM)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Kenowa Hills Public Schools already have some of the best science, technology, engineering and math programs in the state, and now their STEM program is expanding.

Start Monday, Feb. 5, students at all three elementary schools in the Kenowa Hills district will be able to take advantage of the program. They will spend 45 minutes on STEM each week.

"Our vision is to be the most innovative, student-centered school district, and we believe this is another step in the pursuit of our vision," said Superintendent Gerald Hopkins in a release.

Putting STEM classrooms in the elementary schools meant buying electronic building blocks, droid-making kits, and 3D printers. To make that happen, the district had to move a little money around.

"We had to rethink and repurpose some of our existing grant resources to make STEM a reality at the elementary level," said Assistant Superintendent Mike Burde said in the release.

"The general funding for our STEM teachers is made possible through the county enhancement millage, which recently passed."

