Kent District Library presents Early Childhood Essentials Program

Small child feeding himself yogurt with father nearby, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Rayes)

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - The Kent District Library is offering a series of classes for those caring for young children.

Carlita Gonzalez, from the Kent District Library, talked about the Early Childhood Essentials program on WZZM 13 News at Noon on Tuesday.

The classes start this week and run all the way until February of next year. Pre-registration for a class is required, however, they are free. The first program is called Mindfully Feeding Infants, happening on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Comstock Park Branch.

This is where parents can learn to help their babies develop healthy eating habits and enhancing the feeding experience for both the baby and parent -- among various other things.

For more information on when and where the classes will be held -- as well as how to register, visit the Kent District Library's website.

