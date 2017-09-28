Lakeview teacher accused of 'unprofessional' conduct with student resigns

LAKEVIEW, MICH. - A Lakeview High School teacher accused of unprofessional conduct with a female former student over social media four years ago has resigned his position, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"Parents were notified by email on Monday that a teacher had been placed on administrative leave following allegations of unprofessional conduct," district spokeswoman Wendy Meyer said. " A second email was sent late Tuesday afternoon confirming the resignation."

Meyer said the district plans to post the vacancy early next week.

The male teacher resigned one day after investigations by the Battle Creek Police Department and the district became public knowledge.

Battle Creek police investigated the allegations and did not find any criminal wrongdoing, Det. Sgt. Todd Elliott said Monday. The school district's investigation into the allegations has also ended, Meyer said.

The Battle Creek Enquirer is not identifying the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime.

Lakeview placed the teacher on paid administrative leave before the start of the school year.

Elliott said the teacher and student communicated through Facebook Messenger and text messages, but did not have any physical contact besides "what's expected in school."

