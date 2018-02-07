Longtime Davenport University president passes away at 75

Donald W. Maine served as Davenport’s President and Chancellor from 1977 to 2000. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Davenport University community is mourning the loss of a former president and chancellor.



Donald Maine passed away at the age of 75. He served as the president and chancellor from 1977 to 2000.

Davenport's school of business on the Grand Rapids Campus is named after Maine, and it was dedicated to him this past May.

Maine also co-chaired the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine fundraising campaign that raised $ 10 million to build it's medical school in Grand Rapids.

“Davenport University has lost a devoted supporter, champion and friend with the passing of Don Maine,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, President of Davenport University. “Don was an outstanding leader and generous contributor to the University for many years, affecting the lives of thousands of Davenport students. Words cannot adequately express our depth of gratitude for his countless contributions. He will be greatly missed.”

He's survived by his wife, Kathleen, six children and seven grandchildren.

