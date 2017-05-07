Michigan woman graduates college with help, hard work, hope

Lindsey Friend was not supposed to be here but she made it to graduation, despite the odds. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - College commencement season is upon us and on Saturday, more than 300 graduates received their diplomas from Aquinas College.

Eight years ago, getting a college diploma did not seem feasible for Lindsey Friend, but she proved with a little help, hard work and hope -- anything is possible.

"I didn't remember much at all, like I didn't know my mom. I have a younger brother and an older brother and I thought I was an only sibling," Friend said as she thought back to a terrifying time of her life.

At 14, Friend was a cheerleader practicing stunts with her team when something went wrong.

"It didn't go as planned and I actually got pretty injured in the accident," she said. "(I) suffered from a traumatic brain injury, acute spinal cord injury and retrograde amnesia."

She came to, not remembering a thing.

"It was more scary than anything else because this person is saying she's my mom and I don't really know who she is," she said.

Friend went from being in the top of her class, to enrolling in special education courses as she relearned everything.

"There was a point where college wasn't even an option at all," she said. "The doctors and people at the school told me they weren't even sure if I was going to graduate high school, let alone go to college."

But Friend took on that challenge, graduated high school on time and found herself in a cap and gown at the Aquinas College commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.

"Being able to stand here and hold this and say I've graduated its unbelievable," she said following the graduation. "I'm going to cry, but yea it's really exciting."

The 23 year old received her college degree against all odds.

"Don't ever give up," she said, as her family stood by her. "Like no matter how many times you get pushed down, don't give up because you never know how close you are to succeeding."

Lindsey graduated from Aquinas with a Bachelors of Arts in economics. As for her future plans, she intends on working and applying to graduate school.

