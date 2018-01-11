Michigan bill would allow sunscreen in schools

Mother applying suntan lotion to her daughter, stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LANSING, MICH. - Legislation introduced Wednesday, Jan. 10, would allow sunscreen to be used in schools.

Until now, schools have been following the lead of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which regulates sunscreen as a medication.

House Bill No. 5379 amends existing legislation to clarify that "a pupil of a public school or nonpublic school may possess and use sunscreen at school," or if a minor, with written approval from a parent or legal guardian.

The language is added to a bill that also allows the use of inhalers or epinephrine auto-injectors.

The legislation would not consider sunscreen "a lotion that is an an aerosol form or used for a different purpose."

Previously, the Associated Press has reported opposition from school nurses who were concerned about lotions that can cause allergic reactions.

We have reached out to various school and parent groups for comment on the new legislation.

