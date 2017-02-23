Michigan to delay decisions on school closures until May

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

The state of Michigan is putting off until May making a decision on whether to close as many as 38 chronically failing schools, according to a news release from Gov. Rick Snyder's office this afternoon.

The state last month identified the 38 schools for potential closure because they've ranked in the bottom 5% academically for three straight years.

But the identification of the schools has touched off outrage across the state. Rallies and town hall meetings have been held in the city to push back against the potential closures. The Detroit Public Schools Community District, which has 16 schools on the list, has threatened a lawsuit. And Kalamazoo Public Schools has filed a lawsuit.

Snyder said in the release that more time and work is needed to determine the best course of action.

"The entire team at the School Reform Office has worked diligently to analyze data, visit schools and review potential options, but we need to do more before any final decisions can be made," Snyder said.

Snyder said he is also asking the school reform office -- which he pulled from the Michigan Department of Education two years ago -- to work closely with the MDE and State Superintendent Brian Whiston.

