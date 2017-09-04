Mindfulness in the classroom

Meditation

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Mindfulness can be defined as the ability to be fully present and aware of our surroundings. This technique can be especially beneficial in high- stress situations.

Patricia Ward is a certified instructor on mindfulness, and as school gets back in session, she explains how mindfulness can help parents and students deal with stress.

According to Ward, mindfulness helps students (and adults) with behavioral self-regulation, attention, and compassion.

You can learn more about mindfulness and what Patricia Ward has to offer at www.mindfulmomentsinedu.com.

