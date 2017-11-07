Move over, dodgeball: Schools pump up phys ed with choices

Yellow Dodgeball in the grass during a gym class. (Photo: Terri Rosa Fox / Thinkstock)

The federal education law taking full effect this school year lists health and fitness among things like civics and science as elements of a well-rounded education.

At a time when schools are all about getting students ready for college or jobs, experts say it's a chance for more physical education teachers to look beyond graduation, too, and leave even the least competitive students with the will and skills to keep moving.

In many places, that's meant more bike-riding, hikes and yoga, and less dodgeball -- more choice about activities and less emphasis on who's best.

In upstate New York's Victor school district, students choose from things like kayaking, rock climbing, archery and self-defense. Program director Ron Whitcomb says the goal is for students to be active for life.

