Muskegon Community College breaks ground on a new health center

MUSEKGON, MICH. - Muskegon Community College officially started to develop its new $14.1 million Health and Wellness Center on Friday, Sept. 22.

The building will be over 52,000 sq. feet, and it will include collaborative learning spaces, classrooms and activity spaces. There will also be a Health Stimulation Lab, which will support the college's nursing, respiratory therapy, medical assistant, health, recreation and physical education programs.

A portion of the funding, over $5 million, came from the State of Michigan.

The building is expected to open for classes for the Winter 2019 semester.

