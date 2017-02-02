Muskegon Heights community meets to prevent potential school closure

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - "Where do we go from here? What can we do? How do we stop the madness?" questions that echoed the Muskegon Heights City Hall, Thursday night, as a group worked to try and answer them.

The city faces the potential closure of Muskegon Heights Academy due to low test scores. The state's School Reform Office said the school is in line for next level accountability. That could range from additional state oversight to closing.

A standing-room only crowd heard from a panel of local leaders discussing the impact the closure would have on the community. Many fear closing the school would influence kids to drop out all together. They are also concerned with, if it closes, how students would get to any of the alternative schools the state has suggested.

But one parent, that spoke, said that should not be an option, losing this school would critically impact the students.

"They come to school just to be kids because at home they got to be adults," parent Chris Thomas said. "They come to school to be a kid and they want to play and hang with you all day long and if we take that away from this community, we're going to hurt these kids."

Thursday night's discussions did not solidify any plans but the Mayor of Muskegon Heights likes where the conversation is going.

"There's still so many unanswered questions and its frustrating but I feel like we're in a good spot as far as the community, Mayor Kimberly Sims said. "The community has rallied, the community is speaking, and we're listening."

On Monday there will be a rally outside Muskegon Heights Academy at 1:00 p.m. to show students their support.

Mayor Sims said they are are continuing to work with the School Reform Office, to see what they have to do to keep the school open, she said they have a phone conference scheduled later this week.

