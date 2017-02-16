Muskegon Heights leaders consider next steps to keep schools from closing

Muskegon Heights Academy High School, file photo. (Photo: Eric Lloyd, WZZM)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Muskegon Heights leaders are considering the next steps in how to keep the state from closing their schools.

The Muskegon Heights Academy could learn in the two weeks whether it could be forced to close their schools. Muskegon Heights Academy, along with two schools in Kalamazoo and three in Benton Harbor, were included in state report from the School Reform Office.

►Related: 38 Michigan schools could be slated for closure by state

According to the SRO, state law allows forced closure of schools ranked in the bottom 5-percent for academic performance for multiple years in a row. Muskegon Heights Academy has been at the bottom in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Community-wide efforts have been make to stand up for the school district. The SRO made a visit to Muskegon Heights Academy on Monday, Feb. 13 to talk with administrators, parents and students. A parent of two students told SRO members that it would be a mistake to close the school.

►Related: State School Reform office makes site visit to Muskegon Heights Academy

A final decision will come in later this month or early March, after the School Reform Office decides whether closing the school would cause a hardship for students. If closing the school does presents a hardship, the state will choose from a range of interventions the law allows, which could include: a CEO taking over the school's academics, the principal and half the staff being replaced or the school being converted into a charter school.

There will be a community discussion about the closure threat at Muskegon Heights City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

Muskegon Heights Mayor, Kim Sims, has encouraged anyone with concerns about the future of Muskegon Heights Academy to attend.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer for WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)