Muskegon Heights Public School Academy's fate in the hands of school reform office

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Michigan's School Reform Office will visit Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Monday, Feb. 13, to review if the high school will remain open in the upcoming years.

In January, the school was identified as one of the lowest performing schools in the state, noting that test scores for grades seven through 12 remain in the bottom five-percent.

Parents and staff members are asking the community to reach out to the office and the governor to ensure the school won't be closed.

