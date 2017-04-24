Muskegon Heights schools superintendent named finalist in Okemos

Alena Zachery-Ross (Photo: Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - The superintendent of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System is named a finalist for the top education job in another Michigan community.

Alena Zachery-Ross is slated to be interviewed for the superintendent position with Okemos Public Schools, according to a news release. It's scheduled from 6-7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the community conference room in Okemos' administration building, 4406 Okemos Road.

Okemos is located east of Lansing in Ingham County.

The public is welcome to attend the interview session.

Zachery-Ross remained superintendent of the Muskegon Heights district when it transitioned from a charter school district ran by a private firm to a public charter school district in 2014. She previously held school principal titles and was superintendent in Warren, Mich.

Zachery-Ross graduated from Grand Valley State University in 1995.

