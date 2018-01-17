New report reveals cost of education in Michigan

Education kid

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Top Michigan business leaders and education experts have released the results of a comprehensive, statewide study that looked at school funding in our state. Experts say the findings show a need for reform.

The study was done by the School Finance Research Collaborative as a way to examine the way we fund schools in Michigan so all students can succeed.

According to the report, the base cost to educate a regular education, kindergarten through 12th grade student, in Michigan is about $9,500. That estimate does not include transportation, food service or capital costs.

Leaders say the report gives policymakers the building blocks to reform the school funding system in Michigan.

The School Finance Research Collaborative brought together the nation's two leading school funding research firms to develop the report.

To read the full report, go to fundmischools.org.

