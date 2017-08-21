North Godwin students take in solar eclipse

WYOMING, MICH. - What better way to start the school year than taking the lesson outside? For 200 students at North Godwin Elementary school that was how they spent their first day of school.

This all began last year when third grade teacher Colleen Grulke invited her future brother-in-law to speak to her students.

"My future brother in law is an astrophysicists at Michigan state and he was able to come in and share with the kids about different things they were learning," she said.

Included in that conversation was the solar eclipse.

Grulke says she managed to land a grant to fund buying $200 in eclipse glasses to bring the kids a rare experience.

"It's really exciting to see and it’s going to really motivate them for learning science, learning about space, learning about physics, so we can use this to motivate them throughout the school year," she added.

"It's kinda orange-ish, red, and at first it was like a circle and now it looks like like half of the moon," fourth grader, Nialeah Sparks told WZZM 13 as she took in the eclipse.

"I saw this little orange ball of I guess the sun and then I saw this little black structure known as the moon go right next to it so then I saw like a black semi circle," Abdullah Alwan added.

An experience that brought smiles to hundreds of kids this afternoon as they take in a sight, that left them in awe.

