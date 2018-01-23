Nursing grads from MCC lead national average on passing licensing test on first try

Muskegon Community College Nursing Program graduates at 2016 commencement ceremony. (Photo: Courtesy of MCC)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Nursing graduates from Muskegon Community College are leading the nation on their licensing examinations.

According to the college, graduates from MCC's Nursing Program had a 100-percent first time pass rate on the National Council Licensing Examination for the RNs (NCLEX-RN). To put that in perspective, the nationwide first time pass rate is 85-percent.

The nursing program at MCC has is non-competitive enrollment, unlike many other schools with 100-percent pass rates. Any student who meets the requirements to come into the program will get a seat -- students don't need a 4.0 GPA and don't need to reapply for admission if by chance they don't get in right away.

The program has been fully approved by the Michigan Board of Nursing since its start. In 2017, the MCC Nursing Program awarded 63 Associate Degrees in Nursing and 70 Practical Nurse Diplomas.

For more information about the program and enrolling for yourself, visit www.muskegoncc.edu/nursing.

