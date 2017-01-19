Oceana County school district already adding days to calendar in June

School bus covered in snow, stock image. (Photo: iStock, WZZM)

HART, MICH. - Several school districts on the lakeshore are expected to make changes to calendars to make up snow days.

At least one district has already lengthened the school year for that reason.

Most of the districts in Oceana and Mason Counties have had between five and eight snow days.

The Hart Public School District has canceled school eight times this school year because of icy roads, freezing rain and snow.

Hart Public Schools Superintendent Mark Platt says this year ice on gravel roads has been the main safety concern.

School districts in Michigan must hold 180 days of instruction. The requirement means students in the Hart district will attend school this spring until Tuesday, June 13.

The district's calendar originally placed the last day of school on Friday, June 9. The date will be pushed back even more by any additional snow days.

Michigan school districts are allowed six weather related days off each school year. A number of other districts around Oceana County are already over the allowed number of snow days.

Contact Jon Mills: jonmills@wzzm13.com. Follow him on Twitter @JonMills20.

(© 2017 WZZM)