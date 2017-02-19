Parents join Kalamazoo district's plan to sue Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MICH. (AP) - Several parents are joining a planned lawsuit against Michigan's School Reform Office over its threats to close low-performing Kalamazoo schools.

Kalamazoo Public Schools and nine parents say the state office lacks the legal authority to determine if schools should close.

►Related: Kalamazoo schools to file suit against state office

Superintendent Michael Rice says he plans to file the lawsuit this week in the Michigan Court of Claims. The district school board gave Rice authorization last week to take sue the state office for its threat to close two of Kalamazoo's elementary schools.

►Related: Schools weigh options following a 'Day Without Immigrants'

Parent Brianna Wolverton plans to join that suit. Her son attends one of schools the Michigan office says are at risk of closure due to poor performance. Wolverton says her son is thriving and "the school is not a failure at all."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.