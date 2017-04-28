Parents react to Ellington Academy closure

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A few Grand Rapids parents were stunned Friday evening after getting word, their children's school is closing.

The Grand Rapids "Ellington Academy of Arts and Technology" opened just five years ago. On Friday, school officials announced they would be closing their doors.

Mercedes Ordonez couldn't believe it when she heard her fifth grader would need to find a new school.

"My son he really loved this school, he was happy here and he used to go to a different school but now we have this school and we find out that it is going to close today," Ordonez, said.

School officials announced the closure in a release claiming, "declining enrollment has created a financial disadvantage."

Lake Superior State University authorizes the Academy, they're dropping their support due to academics and financial troubles.

"I'm just sad because I love the principal and the staff and their teachers," parent, Chae Mitchell, said.

Ellington was a dream of MaLinda Sapp's, the late wife of Marvin Sapp. A dream, Marvin carried through after she passed. On Friday he released this statement about the school closure saying in part:

"...it is tremendously difficult to accept that G.R.E.A.A.T. will not reopen, but I would like the community to know that my commitment to education remains... ... As the co-visionary of G.R.E.A.A.T., I cannot fully express to the students that have been educated here, and to their parents, how sorry I am to see the doors of this school close..."

Sapp's statement did mention he is having conversations with local leaders about the possibility of new education partnerships. A meeting has been schedule next Wednesday, May, 3, for families to learn more about school options for this children for the next school year.

