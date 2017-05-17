Parents upset after school cancels bible study

FREMONT, MICH. - Some Newaygo County Parents are upset after the cancelation of a bible study program. It happened at Daisy Brook Elementary in Fremont.
Britney TerVeer is one of many parents who was caught off guard by a letter she received this week.
"This is horrible and it's pretty stupid in my opinion," says TerVeer.
The letter reads: "Dear Families, it's been brought to my attention that the once a month Release Time Bible sessions, led by Pastor John Perkins, which your son or daughter attends off campus must be canceled. There is some concern, brought forward by a civil rights group, which by allowing your child to leave the school campus during the school day Daisy Brook Elementary and Fremont Public Schools could be viewed as promoting religion."
The program is popular, of the 400 students that attend Daisybrook, more than 100 take part in the monthly bible study. Michigan law allows a public school student to attend 2 class hours per week in religious instruction during class hours. The Superintendent, Ken Haggart, says their program offered less than that, it was off campus and the school did not provide transportation.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs