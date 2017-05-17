Parents upset after school cancels bible study

Bible study program cancelled

FREMONT, MICH. - Some Newaygo County Parents are upset after the cancelation of a bible study program. It happened at Daisy Brook Elementary in Fremont.

Britney TerVeer is one of many parents who was caught off guard by a letter she received this week.

"This is horrible and it's pretty stupid in my opinion," says TerVeer.

The letter reads: "Dear Families, it's been brought to my attention that the once a month Release Time Bible sessions, led by Pastor John Perkins, which your son or daughter attends off campus must be canceled. There is some concern, brought forward by a civil rights group, which by allowing your child to leave the school campus during the school day Daisy Brook Elementary and Fremont Public Schools could be viewed as promoting religion."

The program is popular, of the 400 students that attend Daisybrook, more than 100 take part in the monthly bible study. Michigan law allows a public school student to attend 2 class hours per week in religious instruction during class hours. The Superintendent, Ken Haggart, says their program offered less than that, it was off campus and the school did not provide transportation.

"They told us that our current release time bible class was being run illegally because of the flyer that we were using and the way that it was being distributed to parents across the district," says Haggart.

The civil rights group says the problem is that the program is designed to only promote one religion, which they argue is unconstitutional.

"Just because other religions don't offer this kind of thing at school it is unfair to take it away from the Christian religion, I brought my kids up in a Christian family my whole life and I'd like to continue that," says TerVeer.

The Superintendent says they will try and bring the program back this fall after changes are made.

