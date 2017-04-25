Proposal calls for record funding for K-12 schools

Piggy bank on top of books, cost of education theme - stock image. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LANSING, MICH. - A proposal approved by Michigan's House budget committee would mean roughly $100 more per student for public schools in 2017-18.

The bill would raise funding for K-12 public schools to a record level of $14.3 billion. It also contains budgets for public universities and community colleges in Michigan.

Some highlights of the bill include $25.4 million to help K-3 students improve their reading skills, increasing career and technical training through grants, and spending $129 million dollars to help at-risk students.

Representative Tim Kelly of Saginaw Township sponsored the bill. He says it focuses on keeping more money in the classroom.

“Our classrooms are the key to building a better future for Michigan, and that is why we are investing in schools with this budget,” adds Kelly

“We are focused on giving students the education they need to succeed and helping Michigan prosper for decades to come.”

The education bill now goes to the House floor for further consideration.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

