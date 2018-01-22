Refresh your cursive skills on National Handwriting Day

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - After Michigan adopted Common Core standards, which do not include handwriting, some started worrying that cursive would no longer have a place in Michigan classrooms.

But since Tuesday, Jan. 23 is National Handwriting Day, we decided to investigate why cursive is still important to learn.

Occupational therapist Suzanne Baruch Asherson wrote in the New York Times in 2013 that learning to write in cursive is shown to improve brain development in areas of thinking, language and working memory.

Fourteen states currently require cursive to be taught, and Indiana could soon become the 15th. Michigan does not require cursive in its classrooms, but some schools still teach it.

Many schools have tried to think of creative ways to teach cursive. A handwriting workshop attracted teachers from across the state back in 2016. Coopersville Middle School has a cursive club.

