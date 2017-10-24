Report comparing progress of Michigan kids to national peers is called 'startling'

Young Black boy propping himself up on the back of a chair, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

LANSING, MICH. - A new report, released this morning, shows a bleak reality for many Michigan children.

The data published in the 2017 Race for Results report shows "Michigan has the lowest child well-being score for African-American children in the country," according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which produced the report.

Researchers measure child well-being, on a national and state level, by examining key indicators which include: education, health, family and community, and economic security.

The Michigan League for Public Policy released a statement today saying "all Michigan kids are struggling academically, but children of color are doing worse in nearly all indicators across education, health, family and community, and economic security."

The report shows more than 70% of African-American children are living in families with low incomes. And, only 9% of African-American fourth-graders proficient in reading.

In the Latino Community, About 60% of children are living in families with low incomes. And data shows they are performing well below their peers on standardized tests and graduating high school at lower rates.

Michigan's Native-American children are also struggling with graduating high school on time. Roughly 50% are living in low income families. And, the are the least likely, nationwide, to attend early childhood education programs.

Although the numbers are better for non-Hispanic White Children, they are not good. The number of White children in Michigan that are living in low-income families is higher than the national average. They are also struggling academically, performing worse than their peers across the country. In fact, the report suggests White and Latino kids, in Michigan, fall into the bottom five states with regard to fourth-grade reading proficiency.

The report concludes that "race shapes the experiences and opportunities of all children in Michigan." Experts suggest Michigan is not meeting the needs of its children, especially children of color, which happens to represent almost one-third of all the children in the state.

