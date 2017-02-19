School budget: More for at-risk, less for cyber or private kids

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Faced with discouraging test scores, Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing a shift so much more state money is spent on academically at-risk students and less goes toward educating private and home-schooled students or those attending online charter schools.
He also wants to continue closing the gap between Michigan's lower- and higher-funded districts to $668 per pupil.
Snyder's plan would increase overall spending by 1-percent and hike basic per-student aid by between $50 and $100.
It is largely being embraced by traditional school interests. But Republicans who control the Legislature and school-choice advocates oppose some facets, and negotiations will shape just how much each district can expect for next school year.
