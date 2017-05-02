Kent County ISD millage passes by 8-point margin

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Regional school officials are confident the $20 millage Kent County Intermediate School District enhancement millage will pass by a comfortable margin.
It, in fact, passed by an eight-point margin as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 2: the final result shows 54 percent of voters voted "yes" while 46 percent voted "no."
"Every superintendent in this room is just so appreciative of what people have shown, (what) we can do as a whole, when we come together all moving in the same direction," said Grand Rapids superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal during a watch party.
The owner of a $150,000 home is looking at roughly $67.70 per year in additional property taxes, according to the Kent Intermediate School District. During the span of 10 years, the 20 districts in the county each will receive an additional $211 per student every year.
