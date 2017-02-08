School Reform Office to visit Muskegon Heights Academy

Muskegon Heights Academy High School, file photo. (Photo: Eric Lloyd, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Michigan's School Reform Office will visit Muskegon Heights Academy on Monday, Feb. 13.

In January, the school was identified as one of 38 schools in the state in line for the next level of accountability. That could mean anything from more state control to even possibly closing the school.

The notice was given because test scores for grades seven through 12 remain in the bottom five percent in the state.

The reform office will tour the school and meet with students, staff and parents. The meeting is not open to the public.

At some point after that, the district will learn what action the state plans to take.

