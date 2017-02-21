School start times changing in Kent County

Group of school kids and teacher in classroom, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Kent County Public School students will likely see some big changes in their schedules starting this fall. The school year will start even earlier, for districts who received a waiver from the state to begin before Labor Day.

On Tuesday, Grandville Public School District announced that classes will start on August 21st, along with the majority of Kent County Public school districts. The plan is to coordinate with the Kent Intermediate School District, college offerings and regional programming.

Grandville students last day of school for the 2017-2018 school year will be June 1.

(© 2017 WZZM)