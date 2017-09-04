School year, bond projects begin in Byron Center and Allendale

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

As students in Byron Center head back to class Tuesday, Sept. 5, work begins on a 4-year bond project approved by voters in May.

Districts leaders say the district's buildings have reached capacity after attracting 400 new students over the last five years.

The $68.2 million dollar bond will fund a number of projects. The first will be a new athletic complex at West Middle School. That's set to begin in fall 2017 and wrap up in fall 2018. It will include a synthetic turf field, a natural turf field, a team building and a storage building.

Byron Center High School will also expand and secure entrances at Marshall and Nickels Elementary Schools will be improved.

In Allendale, voters appoved a bond proposal in May worth $29.5 million dollars. Most of that bond will go toward building an early childhood center.

The Allendale Public Schools bond will be spent over the course of five years and will also help the district improve security and education technology.

A specific timeline for construction in Allendale is not clear at this point.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

