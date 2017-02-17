St. John Vianney shines through personalizing education

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Refund delays possible due to extra security
-
Lowell vet loses bid to have license returned
-
Dying wish: To pet a horse one more time
-
Boy rescues cat thrown from car
-
Day Without Immigrants forces GRPS snow day
-
Kentwood man nabbed in sting to stand trial
-
Day Without Immigrants march in Grand Rapids
-
Family continues to search for missing man
-
LG Chem announces Holland plant expansion
-
Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site
More Stories
-
Kent City rollover crash confirmed fatal, 3 injuredFeb 16, 2017, 8:31 p.m.
-
Taxpayers paid thousands each time S-Curve…Feb 16, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
-
Hundreds attend 'Day without Immigrants' protest in…Feb 16, 2017, 11:22 p.m.