SPRING LAKE, MICH. - Beautiful, big hearted, and amazing: these were just some of the words written to describe Spring Lake High School students -- by their peers.

The Chalkboard Project, set into motion by Spring Lake art teacher Jennifer Gwinnup, had its live debut Tuesday, April 25. Students, volunteers and faculty gathered in the commons area, shedding happy tears and hugging one another as they were overcome by the project's success.

Each student had a photo taken of them holding a small chalkboard marked with a negative term about themselves.

The photos were posted both throughout the halls of Spring Lake but also all over Instagram. The revolution started with Instagram as peers began posting their photos. Their peers left positive comments below the photos.

But today, the students came out from behind their screens and wrote these positive messages on colorful pieces of paper that covered the negative terms once displayed on the chalkboards.

Students will get to take their posters home, for now -- they will stay on display as a reminder of the power of positivity.

Gwinnup said the event, "could not have gone better."

